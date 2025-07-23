Florida Judge Says She Can't Release Epstein Transcripts

A federal judge in Florida has declined a request to unseal grand jury transcripts tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. US District Judge Robin Rosenberg pointed to existing precedent, stating that she lacked the authority to grant the request and that her "hands are tied," NPR reports. Rosenberg cited guidelines governing grand jury secrecy for the 11th Circuit, which includes Florida, reports the Washington Post . The Department of Justice had sought transcripts from investigations of Epstein in the state in 2005 and 2007.

The denial comes after calls from President Trump, who suggested the transcripts be made public in response to critics seeking clarity on the scandal. Rosenberg underscored that legal exceptions allowing disclosure of grand jury materials are limited, and that the current petition did not meet those thresholds. Meanwhile, parallel efforts are underway in New York, where two federal judges are also considering DOJ motions to unseal similar records. The New York judges have set deadlines for the Justice Department to further justify its request, and for responses from parties connected to Epstein and his victims.