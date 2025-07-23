New York Inmates Get Unlimited Talk

Prisons had previously granted 3 15-minute free calls per week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 23, 2025 3:13 PM CDT
New York Prisons Make Phone Calls Free
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, an inmate talks on the phone at the Albany County Correctional Facility in Albany, New York.   (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

New York will soon make phone calls free in its state prisons, officials said Tuesday. People who are incarcerated in the state's prisons currently receive three free 15-minute phone calls a week, reports the AP. After that, the calls cost $.024 per minute. The state corrections department will begin to lift that charge starting Aug. 1, releasing a statement that said "improved family connection reduces tension and conflict inside facilities."

"Understanding the value of family ties while in prison is crucial—not only for emotional support, but for improving an individual's outcomes while incarcerated and when returning to society, thus reducing recidivism," said Daniel Martuscello, commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. New York City jails have offered free phone calls since 2019. Connecticut was the first to implement the policy statewide and a handful of other states have since set up similar models. The New York state corrections department said the cost of the policy is included in its operating budget.

