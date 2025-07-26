In Southeast, Heat Risk Is Rated at a 4 Out of 4

Parts of Midwest also face dangerous conditions for days
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 26, 2025 1:25 PM CDT
Southeast, Midwest Face Extreme Heat Risk
People kayak along the Stones River during a heat advisory Friday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.   (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Even by the standards of Florida and the Carolinas, the steamy heat hitting the southeast US is extreme. Large portions of the Southeast are under an "extreme heat risk" warning ranked at a level 4 out of 4, per ABC News. And it's not much better in the Midwest.

  • Florida to Virginia: The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for a large swath of the East Coast from central Florida to Virginia. Highs in the upper 90s F were forecast for central Florida, with heat indexes reaching 105 degrees to 110 degrees. The outlook was similar up through Georgia and the Carolinas into Virginia. Extreme heat warnings were out for much of eastern North Carolina, as far inland as Raleigh, and extending into a corner of South Carolina, including Myrtle Beach. Forecasters warned of dangerously hot conditions with temperatures exceeding 100 in some areas on Sunday and heat indexes up to 115 through Sunday evening.

  • Midwest: St. Louis, which has dealt with extreme heat all week, will remain under a heat warning through Tuesday evening. Feels-like temperatures there could hit 114. Extreme heat watches were out for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and southern Minnesota. Heat indexes were expected to reach 96 degrees on Saturday and go even higher on Sunday in Minnesota.
  • Lingering: The weather service said several major metropolitan areas in the Southeast—including Raleigh and Charlotte in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg in South Carolina, and Atlanta in Georgia—were expected to face an extreme heat risk for several days, with minimal overnight relief. It said over 30 million people would likely be affected at the peak of the heat wave through midweek.
  • Fear of flooding: Parts of Iowa were hit by storms Saturday morning that dumped 2 to 5 inches of rain in some places and triggered flash flood warnings.

  • Fear of fires: Fire weather alerts are in place for portions of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming for gusty and dry conditions on Saturday. This dry and windy weather will aid any ongoing fires as well as help quickly grow any new fires.
  • Cautions: "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the weather service advised, per the AP. "Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay informed."
  • To offer help: Move anyone who shows signs of heat exhaustion or stroke to a cooler location. The signs include cramps, heavy sweating, clammy skin, dizziness, fainting, or nausea and vomiting, per USA Today. Remove extra clothing and cool the person with a wet cloth or cool bath. Have them sip water or a sports drink but not energy drinks.

