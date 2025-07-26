In Southeast, Heat Risk Is Rated at a 4 Out of 4

Even by the standards of Florida and the Carolinas, the steamy heat hitting the southeast US is extreme. Large portions of the Southeast are under an "extreme heat risk" warning ranked at a level 4 out of 4, per ABC News. And it's not much better in the Midwest.

Florida to Virginia: The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for a large swath of the East Coast from central Florida to Virginia. Highs in the upper 90s F were forecast for central Florida, with heat indexes reaching 105 degrees to 110 degrees. The outlook was similar up through Georgia and the Carolinas into Virginia. Extreme heat warnings were out for much of eastern North Carolina, as far inland as Raleigh, and extending into a corner of South Carolina, including Myrtle Beach. Forecasters warned of dangerously hot conditions with temperatures exceeding 100 in some areas on Sunday and heat indexes up to 115 through Sunday evening.