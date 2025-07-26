The 5 Best Parody Movies

Airplane! and This Is Spinal Tap are atop the list
Posted Jul 26, 2025 2:01 PM CDT
5 Best Movie Parodies
Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) discuss turning it up to 11 in 'This Is Spinal Tap.'   (YouTube)

It's a ranking of movies but with an unusual twist: Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian specifically assesses movie parodies. While fake rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap might top many such lists, Bradshaw puts the "genius" Airplane! ahead of it in the No. 1 spot. "This is the highest plane (as it were) of pure spoof nirvana, marrying original gags to strictly observed satire and an unflinchingly deadpan delivery, symbolized by its most famous joke: 'Surely you can't be serious?'" Here are the top five films in his list of 11, with Mel Brooks films showing up in the No. 3 and 5 slots:

  1. Airplane! (1980)
  2. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
  3. Young Frankenstein (1974)
  4. Far From Heaven (2002) This one showing that not all parodies have to be comedies.
  5. Blazing Saddles (1974)
See the full list, on which Clueless from 1995 makes the cut.

