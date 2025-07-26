The 5 Best Parody Movies

It's a ranking of movies but with an unusual twist: Peter Bradshaw of the Guardian specifically assesses movie parodies. While fake rockumentary This Is Spinal Tap might top many such lists, Bradshaw puts the "genius" Airplane! ahead of it in the No. 1 spot. "This is the highest plane (as it were) of pure spoof nirvana, marrying original gags to strictly observed satire and an unflinchingly deadpan delivery, symbolized by its most famous joke: 'Surely you can't be serious?'" Here are the top five films in his list of 11, with Mel Brooks films showing up in the No. 3 and 5 slots: