Carville: Four Words Can Save the Democrats

James Carville writes that his Democratic Party "is in shambles" and on the brink of a necessary "civilized civil war." In his New York Times essay, he writes that the party needs a savior—but that no such savior can emerge until after the 2026 midterms. Until then, Democrats should stay unified to win as many seats as possible to pave the way for real change under a 2028 president, he writes. To help on that front, Carville suggests a four-word mantra that he says every Democratic candidate should be using:

"We demand a repeal."