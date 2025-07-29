GOP Lawmaker Injured by Horse Kick

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett was kicked by a horse at his Tennessee farm over the weekend but he says the injury won't slow him down. Press secretary Will Garrett said Tuesday that the 60-year-old suffered injuries including a broken rib and bruising but he "hasn't missed a beat," the Hill reports. Garrett told Knox News that Burchett, who has represented the Knoxville area in the House since 2019, is "keeping on keeping on" and his "spirits are high."

Burchett later explained the injury in a post on X. "Since everyone is asking, here's the deal: On Sunday, I was kicked by a horse. Broke a rib. He didn't like being bit by that horse fly, and my rib was collateral damage," he wrote. "On Monday, I traveled 3.5 hours to middle Tennessee. Attended 3 events. Got back to the farm at 2:30am. Today, I was awake by 6am. Traveled to Campbell County. Attended 2 events. It's going to take more than a broken rib to slow me down. I sincerely appreciate everyone's concern and prayers for a quick recovery."