Trump: Epstein 'Stole' Giuffre From Mar-a-Lago

President Trump said Tuesday that Jeffrey Epstein "stole" young women who worked for the spa at Mar-a-Lago, the latest evolution in his description of how their highly scrutinized relationship ended years ago. One of the women, he acknowledged, was Virginia Giuffre, who was among Epstein's most well-known sex trafficking accusers.

Aboard Air Force One while returning from Scotland, Trump said he was upset that Epstein was "taking people who worked for me," the AP reports. The women, he said, were "taken out of the spa, hired by him—in other words, gone." "I said, listen, we don't want you taking our people," Trump said. He said that when it happened again, he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.