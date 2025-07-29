NYPD Says Somebody Else Supplied Part of Tamura's Gun

Investigators plan to question a man who supplied parts for a gun used in Monday's shooting at a Manhattan office building that houses the NFL's headquarters, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tuesday. Shane Devon Tamura tried to target the NFL headquarters on Monday but took the wrong elevator, Mayor Eric Adams said. The shooter killed four people including a New York City police officer and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, authorities said. "The weapon used, an AR-15-style assault rifle, was assembled by Mr. Tamura using a lower receiver purchased by an associate," Tisch said. "We have located that associate and others. And will be questioning him about that purchase."