Among Reno Casino Shooting Victims: Bachelor Party Guests

Two of the three people killed this week in a shooting outside the largest casino in Reno , Nevada, were 23-year-old men in town celebrating a bachelor party and the third victim was a 66-year-old man who lived in the area, authorities said. The suspect, who is in critical condition after being shot by police, was identified Tuesday as Dakota Hawver, a 26-year-old Reno resident. Investigators have found no connections between Hawver and the Grand Sierra Resort or any of the victims, according to police in the neighboring town of Sparks who are leading the investigation. They said the motive is still unknown. More: