As Deadline Nears, Trump Notches Another Trade Deal

With his Aug. 1 deadline rapidly approaching, President Trump announced another trade deal on Wednesday. In a post on Truth Social, the president said the US has "agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal" with South Korea. The agreement will impose a 15% tariff, instead of the 25% Trump threatened earlier this month, the AP reports. South Korea will also buy $100 billion in energy resources from the US and provide $350 billion for "investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President," Trump said.