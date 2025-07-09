Trump, Citing 'Witch Hunt,' Slaps Steep Tariff on Brazil

After announcing smaller tariffs on seven smaller countries Wednesday, President Trump declared that imports from Brazil, one of the biggest US trading partners in the Americas, will be hit with a 50% tariff on Aug. 1. Most of Trump's tariff letters have been almost identical, but the letter to Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva posted on Truth Social took a very different tone, attacking Lula over the prosecution of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, the Guardian reports. Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, is on trial on suspicion of plotting a coup after his 2022 election defeat.



"The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace," Trump wrote. "This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt THAT should end IMMEDIATELY!