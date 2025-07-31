Suspect Arrested in Murder of Couple Hiking With Daughters

A 28-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday in the killings of a married couple in front of their children at Devil's Den State Park over the weekend, officials said. Arkansas State Police arrested James Andrew McGann of Springdale and charged him with two counts of capital murder, the AP reports. Police did not mention a possible motive. Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead Saturday on a walking trail at Devil's Den. Their daughters, who are 7 and 9, were not hurt and are being cared for by family members, authorities have said. Police released a sketch and photo Tuesday of a man they said was a "person of interest."

McGann was arrested around 5pm at a business in Springdale, KATV reports. "No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend's crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "I am so proud of the Arkansas State Police, Park Rangers, local law enforcement, and others who have worked nonstop since last weekend to capture this suspect. I ask that Arkansans lift up prayers of thanks for the brave men and women of law enforcement—and offer prayers of condolence to the victims of this horrific crime.