Survey: Most Say They Can Do Everyday Tasks, If They're Basic

Age, gender, and education gaps emerged in responses
Posted Oct 20, 2025 5:20 PM CDT
Survey: Most Say They Can Do Everyday Tasks, If They're Basic
   (Getty/Kwangmoozaa)

A new Pew Research Center survey finds most Americans are confident in their ability to handle a range of practical tasks, such as performing first aid, reading nutrition labels, and tackling common household chores. The survey of more than 5,000 US adults, asked respondents about their self-assessed ability to perform 12 everyday or technical tasks. The results show a population generally sure of itself when it comes to the basics: 94% say they could clean and care for a wound, 95% could remove a clothing stain, and 88% say they're able to make sense of nutrition labels. A strong majority also report being able to grow a vegetable garden or understand charts in the news.

Confidence drops, however, on tasks requiring specialized knowledge. Only 39% say they could explain a high-pressure system on a weather map, and just 29% feel equipped to fix a car engine. Education plays a role: Those with college degrees are more likely to feel comfortable with math-related tasks but less likely than those without a degree to say they could repair a car engine. Gender gaps also emerged. Men are far more likely than women to say they could fix a car engine (45% versus 14%), navigate with a compass, or weatherproof a home. For tasks like calculating a tip or reading nutrition labels, men and women showed similar levels of confidence. Younger adults were less confident in several areas, including weatherproofing and tipping math.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X