Survey: Most Say They Can Do Everyday Tasks, If They're Basic

A new Pew Research Center survey finds most Americans are confident in their ability to handle a range of practical tasks, such as performing first aid, reading nutrition labels, and tackling common household chores. The survey of more than 5,000 US adults, asked respondents about their self-assessed ability to perform 12 everyday or technical tasks. The results show a population generally sure of itself when it comes to the basics: 94% say they could clean and care for a wound, 95% could remove a clothing stain, and 88% say they're able to make sense of nutrition labels. A strong majority also report being able to grow a vegetable garden or understand charts in the news.

Confidence drops, however, on tasks requiring specialized knowledge. Only 39% say they could explain a high-pressure system on a weather map, and just 29% feel equipped to fix a car engine. Education plays a role: Those with college degrees are more likely to feel comfortable with math-related tasks but less likely than those without a degree to say they could repair a car engine. Gender gaps also emerged. Men are far more likely than women to say they could fix a car engine (45% versus 14%), navigate with a compass, or weatherproof a home. For tasks like calculating a tip or reading nutrition labels, men and women showed similar levels of confidence. Younger adults were less confident in several areas, including weatherproofing and tipping math.