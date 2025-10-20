Appeals Court Sides With Trump on Oregon Troops

An appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court ruling that kept President Trump from taking command of 200 Oregon National Guard troops. However, Trump is still barred from actually deploying those troops, at least for now, the AP reports.

US District Judge Karin Immergut issued two temporary restraining orders early this month—one that prohibited Trump from calling up the troops so he could send them to Portland, and another that prohibited him from sending any National Guard members to Oregon at all, after the president tried to evade the first order by deploying California troops instead.