Appeals Court Sides With Trump on Oregon Troops

But he's still blocked from deploying them in Portland
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 20, 2025 5:35 PM CDT
Court: Trump Can Take Command of Oregon Troops
Law enforcement officers watch as the gates close at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility as people protest outside on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Portland.   (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

An appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court ruling that kept President Trump from taking command of 200 Oregon National Guard troops. However, Trump is still barred from actually deploying those troops, at least for now, the AP reports.

  • US District Judge Karin Immergut issued two temporary restraining orders early this month—one that prohibited Trump from calling up the troops so he could send them to Portland, and another that prohibited him from sending any National Guard members to Oregon at all, after the president tried to evade the first order by deploying California troops instead.

  • The Justice Department appealed the first order, and in a 2-1 ruling Monday, a panel from the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the administration. The majority said the president was likely to succeed on his claim that he had the authority to federalize the troops based on a determination he was unable to enforce the laws without them.
  • However, Immergut's second order remains in effect, so no troops may immediately be deployed. The administration has said that because the legal reasoning underpinning both temporary restraining orders was the same, it will now ask Immergut to dissolve her second order and allow Trump to deploy troops to Portland. The Justice Department argued that it is not the role of the courts to second-guess the president's determination about when to deploy troops.
  • Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, a Democrat, said he would ask for a broader panel of the appeals court to reconsider the decision. "Today's ruling, if allowed to stand, would give the president unilateral power to put Oregon soldiers on our streets with almost no justification," Rayfield said. "We are on a dangerous path in America."

  • Mostly small nightly protests, limited to a single block, have been occurring since June outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland. Larger crowds, including counter-protesters and livestreamers, have shown up at times, and federal agents have used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.
  • The administration has said that the troops are needed to protect federal property from protesters, and that having to send extra Department of Homeland Security agents to help guard the property meant they were not enforcing immigration laws elsewhere.
  • Immergut previously rejected the administration's arguments, saying the president's claims about Portland being war-torn are "simply untethered to the facts." But the appeals court majority—Ryan Nelson and Bridget Bade, both Trump appointees—said the president's decision was owed more deference. Bade wrote that the facts appeared to support Trump's decision "even if the President may exaggerate the extent of the problem on social media."
  • Judge Susan Graber, a Bill Clinton appointee, dissented. She urged her colleagues on the 9th Circuit to "to vacate the majority's order before the illegal deployment of troops under false pretenses can occur." She wrote: "It is hard to understand how a tiny protest causing no disruptions could possibly satisfy the standard that the President is unable to execute the laws."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X