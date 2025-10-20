Trump's Military Pay Strategy Worries Both Parties

Republican: "While it's a desired outcome, there's a process that's required—by Constitution and by law—for Congress to be not only consulted but engaged," said Sen. Jerry Moran, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

President Trump sidestepped Congress to ensure military paychecks go out during the government shutdown, and Politico reports that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are a little worried about how he went about it. Last week, Trump authorized the Pentagon and the White House budget office to use any leftover funds from the current fiscal year to cover active-duty servicemembers' pay. Two examples of the worry:

They and other critics note that the Constitution requires congressional approval before federal money is reallocated. Trump justified the move as necessary for military readiness, and the story suggests that he might make the same move if the shutdown isn't revolved when the next military paychecks are due at the end of the month. Trump officials have circulated a document defending the president's authority, but the Government Accountability Office—the usual arbiter on such things—has not yet been asked by a lawmaker to rule on the legality of the move.

The shutdown is now at 20 days and is the third longest in history, but Trump seems confident that public sentiment will come down in his favor in regard to military pay, federal layoffs amid the impasse, and other matters, according to a New York Times analysis. The odd thing is that Democrats appear to think the same. "The result is the rare situation in politics in which both sides believe they are winning, and see no reason to change course," writes Luke Broadwater.