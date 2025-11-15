Flynn, DOJ Talk Settlement

The Justice Department is in settlement talks with Michael Flynn and Stefan Passantino, two former Trump officials who claim they faced politically motivated actions and are seeking millions from the government. Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, is claiming $50 million for what he says was a wrongful prosecution during the Mueller probe. Passantino, a former senior White House lawyer, alleges a House committee damaged his reputation by leaking private information during its investigation into the 2020 election. Court filings show the negotiations began in late summer, reports Bloomberg .

The Biden-era Justice Department had fought both cases and won initial rounds. Flynn initially pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with a Russian official but later reversed course and was pardoned by Trump in 2020. Passantino maintains the Jan. 6 House committee leaked information to the media, damaging his reputation and livelihood. The terms of the possible settlements remain unclear, and the Justice Department has declined to comment. The government faces a wave of compensation claims from Trump allies. The president, too, has suggested the DOJ owes him $230 million over past investigations.