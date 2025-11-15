Women on Motorbikes Taking the Streets of Tehran

When Merat Behnam first gathered enough courage to ride her yellow scooter through the gridlocked streets of Iran's capital to the coffee shop she runs, traffic wasn't her main worry. She instead girded herself for disapproving looks, verbal abuse, and even being stopped by the police for being a women riding a motorbike in Tehran, something long frowned upon by Iranian hardliners and conservative clerics. But Behnam, 38, found herself broadly accepted on the road—and part of a wider reconsideration by women about societal expectations in Iran, as detailed by the AP.



For decades, women in the black chador could be seen riding sidesaddle on motorbikes driven by men. But after women began forgoing the hijab, more of them began taking the risk and riding their motorbikes through Tehran as well, avoiding the congestion charges levied on cars that run more than $20 a month. While still a small percentage of the overall traffic, their presence on the road has become more common.