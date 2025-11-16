Four Officers Shot in Rural Kansas

Four law enforcement officers were shot Saturday morning while responding to a residence in a rural area south of Topeka, Kansas, per the AP. Three Osage County sheriff's deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot at the home near Carbondale, said Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood. Their conditions are "still very fluid," said Underwood, without elaborating on how seriously the officers were wounded.
A man at the residence died from gunshot wounds, and another man was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Deputies and troopers were responding to a domestic violence incident about 10:30am, but authorities have not detailed what led to the gunfire. The scene of the shooting is a house off a two-lane road in a rural region close to US Highway 75.