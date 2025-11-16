US  | 
Kansas

Four Officers Shot in Rural Kansas

All are hospitalized after responding to domestic violence call that left one man dead
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 16, 2025 5:01 AM CST
Four Officers Shot in Rural Kansas
This photo provided by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation shows a crime scene truck parked in front of the home where a domestic violence incident resulted in multiple casualties, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Carbondale, Kan.   (Kansas Bureau of Investigation via AP)

Four law enforcement officers were shot Saturday morning while responding to a residence in a rural area south of Topeka, Kansas, per the AP. Three Osage County sheriff's deputies and one Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot at the home near Carbondale, said Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Melissa Underwood. Their conditions are "still very fluid," said Underwood, without elaborating on how seriously the officers were wounded.

A man at the residence died from gunshot wounds, and another man was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Deputies and troopers were responding to a domestic violence incident about 10:30am, but authorities have not detailed what led to the gunfire. The scene of the shooting is a house off a two-lane road in a rural region close to US Highway 75.

