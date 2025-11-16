Cops: Boy, 8, Saves Dad From Overdose With Narcan

An 8-year-old Florida boy is credited with saving his father's life after using Narcan to revive him from a drug overdose, authorities say. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the boy found his father, 44-year-old Daniel Johnson, unconscious at their Edgewater home, then administered the overdose-reversal drug and called 911, reports the Hill . Investigators say that before Johnson used heroin in his garage, he showed his son how to use the Narcan just in case.

"I want to commend the bravery of this young boy who, at just eight years old, was forced into a situation no child should ever have to face," wrote Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on social media, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal. "His courage undoubtedly saved his dad's life, but it's tragic that he has to experience such trauma at such a young age."

Johnson was taken to a hospital for treatment and later arrested on charges of child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.