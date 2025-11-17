Seth Meyers Gets a Taste of the Jimmy Kimmel Treatment

President Trump publicly called for NBC to fire Seth Meyers on Saturday, with the message later amplified by the head of the FCC. Trump, posting on Truth Social , again claimed Meyers' anti-Trump jokes are "probably illegal." He accused Meyers of suffering from "an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome" and labeled his show a "ratings disaster," urging NBC to fire him "IMMEDIATELY!" The situation gained further attention when FCC Chair Brendan Carr reposted Trump's comments on X without comment, prompting concerns about potential government overreach into media and free speech, per Fox News .

Critics voiced alarm, with former Rep. Justin Amash calling for the FCC's abolition and warning against government pressure on media companies over comedic or political commentary. "Trump's chairman of the FCC who regulates NBC reposts it … because that's how things work in North Korea," Democratic Rep. Joe Jones said. Lisa Macpherson of consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge said Carr was trying "to force the media to toe the line for President Trump," per NPR. Carr had previously posted a photo of him with Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, Deadline reports.

The incident follows Carr's earlier suggestions that the FCC could take action against other late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, for controversial remarks—comments that drew rebukes from both progressives and some conservatives, including Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz. Both senators warned that government intervention in media content could ultimately backfire on conservatives and threaten free expression. Meyers, who has hosted Late Night since 2014, frequently targets Trump and had highlighted his link to the Jeffrey Epstein files this week. Neither the FCC nor Meyers' show responded to requests for comment.