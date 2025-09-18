Is This Censorship?: Reactions to the Kimmel Suspension

President Trump has heralded the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which he termed a cancellation, as "great news for America," per the Guardian. Outside of Republican circles, it's widely viewed as an example of how Trump's critics are being censored. The main complaint against Kimmel is that he claimed Charlie Kirk's killer is from the right. The suspected shooter grew up in a conservative household in southern Utah, though his parents say he had adopted leftist ideology, per the AP.



Kimmel addressed Kirk's killing on Monday and Tuesday's episodes, saying "many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder" and "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them." He also criticized FBI chief Kash Patel's handling of the investigation.