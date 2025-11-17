United Passenger: My Wife Has a Bomb

A United Airlines flight from Dallas to Chicago made an emergency landing Sunday after a passenger reportedly claimed his wife had a bomb in her luggage. The airline said the plane "landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern," per People . All 119 passengers were removed before law enforcement searched the aircraft with bomb-sniffing dogs, KSDK reports. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the FBI was helping with the investigation. No bomb was found. Flight 380 ultimately continued on to Chicago, but it was delayed by five and a half hours, according to FlightAware.

A number of similar incidents have taken place in recent months aboard commercial flights. In September, a woman was arrested after allegedly making a fake bomb threat on board a Frontier Airlines flight from Nashville to Denver, per People. "A passenger claimed there was an explosive device on the aircraft," an airline rep said at the time. In July, a man on an Allegiant Air flight to Virginia was arrested after allegedly claiming his laptop was a bomb. The plane made an emergency landing in Florida's Pinellas County, but no bomb was found. And in June, a Michigan man who'd missed his Spirit Airlines flight to Los Angeles allegedly called in a fake bomb threat at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.