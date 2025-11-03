Trump: Seth Meyers' Mockery May Be 'Illegal'

President Trump has a new late-night host in his sights: In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump suggested that Seth Meyers' relentless mockery of him is "probably illegal," reports USA Today . Trump said he'd tuned in to the NBC show for the first time in years, only to find a "deranged" Meyers mocking him about comments he made during last week's trip to Asia. "Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this???" wrote Trump. "NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!"

In the segment that angered Trump, Myers played a clip of Trump addressing US troops in Japan and criticizing the shift away from steam-powered "catapult" systems used to launch aircraft from carriers. "Guy spends more time thinking about catapults than Wile E. Coyote," Meyers said on his Late Night with Seth Meyers program. "Next, he's gonna start complaining about how our troops don't tie themselves to rockets anymore." A post at Interesting Engineering has more details on the debate over the move toward electromagnetic catapults, which Trump sees as less efficient.

Meyers "may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television," wrote Trump. "In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise." This isn't the first time Trump has targeted Meyers, notes People. He previously sounded off in August when NBC renewed the comedian's contract, disparaging everything from Meyers' intelligence to his personality. Neither Meyers nor NBC has responded to Trump's "probably illegal" dig.