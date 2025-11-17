Glen Powell Brings His Former UPS Driver to SNL

Glen Powell didn't head into his Saturday Night Live hosting gig alone. He brought a very special guest: his one-time UPS delivery driver. As The Running Man actor explained in his monologue, he'd initially told the driver, Mitch, back in 2021 that he'd be hosting the show, only for the episode to fall through when Top Gun: Maverick was delayed due to the pandemic. SNL boss Lorne Michaels "told me, 'Without Top Gun, nobody will know who the [expletive] you are,'" Powell recalled, per People . "So I didn't end up hosting, which meant that for four years, this UPS driver was just going around saying, 'Glen Powell is a liar!'"

Powell said Mitch just happened to be delivering a package to his home when he and his family were first celebrating the hosting announcement in 2021. "He was like, 'Are you serious?' And I was like, 'Yep, Christmas episode, tune in!'" Powell said, adding he snapped a selfie with the driver to "mark the occasion." That moment flashed back to Powell when he was given a second chance at the hosting gig. Powell's sisters tracked down the driver, and "to prove to Mitch that I am not a liar, I flew him all the way to New York," Powell said, before inviting Mitch onstage to take a selfie. "If I have learned anything, it's that the best things in life don't happen overnight," Powell concluded. "And no one knows that better than UPS." As the Guardian notes, Powell's long-delayed hosting gig was dominated by Jeffrey Epstein.