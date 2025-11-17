Ex-Prime Minister Sentenced to Death

Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, following a violent crackdown on student protests that erupted last year and ultimately led to her removal from power. Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August 2024, was convicted by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal of authorizing deadly force against demonstrators, a move prosecutors say resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people, per the BBC . In a statement, Hasina of the now-banned Awami League party said she was proud of her record on human rights. She has dismissed the charges as "biased and politically motivated," insisting she would face her accusers in a fair court.

Evidence presented at Hasina's trial included a leaked phone call, which was verified and played in court, in which she allegedly approved the use of lethal weapons against protesters. She was tried alongside her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who also received a death sentence, and police chief Chowdhury Abdullah al-Mamun, who pleaded guilty after turning state witness and is expected to receive leniency, the Guardian reports. The case intensified political tensions in Bangladesh, where the capital, Dhaka, saw heightened security and fresh unrest, including bombings and arson attacks, ahead of the verdict.

Families of victims had been outspoken in their demand for harsh punishment, and they now view Hasina's death sentence as overdue justice. However, rights groups and Hasina's supporters argue that the trial lacked fairness. Hasina's legal team raised due process issues in an urgent appeal filed with the United Nations last week. A UN report from February described the government's response to the protesters—including point-blank shootings and torture—as potential crimes against humanity. However, the UN human rights office says "we regret the imposition of the death penalty, which we oppose in all circumstances." Bangladesh has asked India to extradite Hasina, but New Delhi has yet to respond, the BBC reports.