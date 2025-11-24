One Media Giant Moves to Take Over Another

Sinclair has submitted a bid to buy out EW Scripps for $7 per share, in a deal that could bring further consolidation across America's local TV news landscape. Under the proposal, which Sinclair disclosed Monday, the broadcast giant would acquire all of Scripps' outstanding shares that it doesn't already own. Sinclair upped its stake in Scripps recently—accounting for nearly 10% of the company's class A common stock as of Nov. 17, per regulatory filings.

The proposed $7 per share buyout would consist of both cash and stock. If approved, the deal would give Scripps' shareholders about a 12.7% stake of the combined company upon closing, the AP reports. Sinclair is requesting a response from Scripps by Dec. 5.