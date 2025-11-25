'ShamWow Guy' Running for Congress

Vince Shlomi, best known as the "ShamWow guy" from his infomercial days hawking the infamous ultra-absorbent towel, is now aiming for a seat in Congress, NBC News reports. Shlomi, an ex-Scientologist born Offer Shlomi but often known as Vince Shlomi or Vince Offer, has filed to run in Texas' GOP primary, challenging longtime Republican Rep. John Carter, who at 84 is seeking yet another term after more than 20 years in office.

It'll be a challenge for Shlomi, who's taking on a longtime incumbent. Shlomi, whose candidacy appears on the state party's website, told Fox News his aim is to "destroy wokeism" in Congress and bring some cheer to the country, saying he's troubled by the current state of political infighting and wants to "make America happy." Following his ShamWow days, Shlomi went on to sell a product called the Slap Chop, and those ads made the phrase "You're gonna love my nuts" famous, the Houston Chronicle reports. More recently, he's filmed anti-woke videos including one featuring the line, "The woke churches are after our kids' nuts. Not no more, we're not chopping nuts. You're gonna love your nuts with the ShamWow guy."

With the Texas primary set for March, Shlomi will need to convince voters that a knack for cleaning up spills translates to cleaning up Congress. He has yet to file with the Federal Election Commission. Shlomi once also made headlines when he was arrested after allegedly punching a call girl in 2009, though charges were ultimately dropped and he later took "full responsibility" for the "mistake."