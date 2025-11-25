Tara Reid Hospitalized After Incident at Chicago Hotel

Actress Tara Reid was transported to a hospital after an incident at a Chicago-area hotel early Sunday, People reports. According to authorities, an ambulance was called to the DoubleTree hotel in Rosemont just before 12:40am for what was described as "a sick person." Video obtained by TMZ shows the American Pie star, 50, appearing disoriented as she was helped into a wheelchair by hotel staff in the lobby before paramedics arrived. She was later seen being taken out of the hotel on a stretcher.

At one point, Reid seemed confused and was slurring her speech, according to People. An onlooker told TMZ that before paramedics arrived, Reid said, "You don't know who I am. I am famous. I'm an actress." Reid's spokesperson said the actress believes her drink was tampered with. A source tells the gossip site Reid left her drink at the hotel bar and went outside to smoke a cigarette, and when she returned to the bar her glass of wine had a napkin over it that she hadn't placed there. She says she took another drink and doesn't remember anything after that until she came to in the hospital.

"She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time," Reid's rep says. "She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone." Police, however, say Reid has not filed a report. Reid, who has spoken out recently about public scrutiny of her appearance, made a rare red carpet appearance in Los Angeles in March and has several film projects in the pipeline.