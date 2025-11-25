Johnson Tells White House GOP Is Frosty on ACA Extension

House Speaker Mike Johnson has privately warned the Trump White House that the majority of House Republicans aren't interested in extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, suggesting a spike in health costs for millions could be on the way. Johnson's warning came during a call with administration officials as President Trump's team was drafting a plan to extend the expiring subsidies for two years, but with new income caps and anti-fraud measures, per the Wall Street Journal . Many Republicans reportedly remain opposed to the subsidies, which help more than 20 million people afford health insurance, in part because they can go toward plans that cover abortion.

Media reports about the Trump plan surfaced Sunday and early Monday before rank-and-file Republicans were briefed, prompting a scramble among lawmakers and lobbyists. Though Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the reports indicated the president was "considering coming to the table in good faith" to prevent a jump in health care premiums, there was "harsh blowback" from Republican lawmakers and their allies, CNN reports. Michael Cannon of the libertarian Cato Institute said it meant "Republicans will be expanding Obamacare."

The White House had been preparing to unveil its proposal on Monday morning but backtracked amid the pushback, per Punchbowl News. It remains unclear exactly what administration officials have planned, but Punchbowl joins with CNN and Politico in noting "how difficult it'll be, especially at this late stage, to get a bill over the finish line" before the end of the year. Meanwhile, Democrats are eager to campaign on health care ahead of the midterms, believing the issue plays to their advantage with voters.