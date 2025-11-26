Politics  | 
aging

Trump Fires Back After NYT Story Details Signs of Aging

President is having fewer public events at age 79 than in his first term
Posted Nov 26, 2025 9:51 AM CST
President Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It was all but certain to tick off President Trump: The New York Times is out with an analysis of the president's schedule that suggests age has begun slowing down the 79-year-old. Hours after it appeared, Trump himself shot back at the "creeps" behind the "hit piece." In a lengthy Truth Social post, the president ticked off his second-term accomplishments and said he's never been working harder in his life.

  • There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ("That was aced") JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!" he wrote.

Some points from the Times analysis:

  • Compared to this point in his first term, Trump has had fewer official public events—1,029, down from 1,688, down 39%—and is traveling far less domestically (though he has made more foreign trips). "He also keeps a shorter public schedule than he used to. Most of his public appearances fall between noon and 5 p.m., on average."
  • The story also asserts that Trump's "battery shows signs of wear" like never before, as when he appeared to doze off during an Oval Office news conference about weight-loss drugs on Nov. 6.
  • The story also digs into questions about Trump's physical health, including swollen ankles and bruises on his hands. The White House has acknowledged that the president has a "benign" vein disease, but insists his health is otherwise "exceptional."

