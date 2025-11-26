Trump Fires Back After NYT Story Details Signs of Aging

It was all but certain to tick off President Trump: The New York Times is out with an analysis of the president's schedule that suggests age has begun slowing down the 79-year-old. Hours after it appeared, Trump himself shot back at the "creeps" behind the "hit piece." In a lengthy Truth Social post, the president ticked off his second-term accomplishments and said he's never been working harder in his life.

There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ("That was aced") JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now!" he wrote.