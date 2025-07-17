White House Says Trump Has 'Benign' Vein Disease

President Trump has been diagnosed with a "benign and common" vein disease, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reported during a briefing Thursday. She said the president underwent a "comprehensive exam, including diagnostic vascular studies" after noticing mild swelling in his legs and bruising to one of his hands, the Hill reports. She said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as "a form of venous disease that occurs when veins in your legs are damaged."

Leavitt described it as "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," per the Washington Post. She said doctors found no sign of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease in the 79-year-old president. CBS News reports that photos of Trump with noticeably swollen ankles at the Club World Cup final on Sunday raised concerns about his health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic venous insufficiency affects around one in 20 adults. Treatment involves compression therapy and lifestyle changes, including exercise and weight management.

Leavitt said the White House physician found that Trump was otherwise in excellent health. Reading from a note from the physician, she said the bruising on his hand was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime," the Post reports.