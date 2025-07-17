White House Says Trump Has 'Benign' Vein Disease

Leavitt says Trump had checkup after noticing swelling in his legs
Posted Jul 17, 2025 3:01 PM CDT
White House Says Trump Has 'Common' Vein Disease
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, July 17, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump has been diagnosed with a "benign and common" vein disease, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reported during a briefing Thursday. She said the president underwent a "comprehensive exam, including diagnostic vascular studies" after noticing mild swelling in his legs and bruising to one of his hands, the Hill reports. She said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as "a form of venous disease that occurs when veins in your legs are damaged."

Leavitt described it as "a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," per the Washington Post. She said doctors found no sign of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease in the 79-year-old president. CBS News reports that photos of Trump with noticeably swollen ankles at the Club World Cup final on Sunday raised concerns about his health. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chronic venous insufficiency affects around one in 20 adults. Treatment involves compression therapy and lifestyle changes, including exercise and weight management.

Leavitt said the White House physician found that Trump was otherwise in excellent health. Reading from a note from the physician, she said the bruising on his hand was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime," the Post reports.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X