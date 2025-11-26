Aussie Under-16s Really Not Happy With Social Media Ban

Australia's social media ban for anyone under 16 is facing a high-profile legal challenge from two teenagers, who say the measure tramples their constitutional rights to free communication. The law, which takes effect Dec. 10, requires platforms like Facebook , TikTok, and YouTube to block accounts for anyone under the age threshold. Supporters argue it's necessary to shield young people from harmful content and manipulative algorithms, but the challenge from 15-year-olds Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, supported by the rights group Digital Freedom Project (DFP), says the ban ignores the rights and needs of young people—especially those from vulnerable groups, per the BBC .

Macy compared the policy to restrictions on speech in George Orwell's 1984. "That scares me," she said. "We shouldn't be silenced." Noah called the government's approach "lazy." "We want to remain educated, robust, and savvy in our digital world," he said. "They should protect kids with safeguards, not silence." The DFP argues the new law is "grossly excessive," per ABC Australia, noting teens—particularly Indigenous and LGBTQ+ teens, young people living in remote areas, and those with disabilities—rely on social media for information, connection, and support.

The case, filed in Australia's High Court, questions whether the ban is a proportionate way to achieve safety, and suggests alternatives like digital literacy programs and more privacy-conscious age verification tools. But the government says it will not be swayed. Communications Minister Anika Wells told parliament the ban is meant to protect children and "we will not be intimidated by legal challenges" or "by big tech." YouTube parent company Google is also reportedly considering a legal challenge. Meanwhile, polls show most Australian adults support the ban, even if mental health advocates warn it could leave some kids more isolated, or drive them to riskier online spaces.