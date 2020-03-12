All Schools in Multiple States Closing Due to Virus

(Newser) – Colleges and universities started shutting down first; K-12 schools are now following. Multiple states in the US will be shuttering all of them for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the AP and CNN report:

In Maryland, all schools will close from Monday until March 27.

In Ohio, all schools will close from Monday until at least April 3.

In Kentucky, the governor recommended all public and private schools cease in-person classes for at least two weeks.

Some schools have closed in many other states even if a statewide closure has not been announced.

Ireland is also closing all its schools and cultural institutions until March 29; France is closing all schools in the country until further notice starting Monday; the Canadian province of Ontario has closed all publicly funded schools from March 14 to April 5; Utah has banned all large gatherings for two weeks; Greece is closing basically everything including playgrounds, courts, theaters, entertainment centers, cinemas, and gyms, for at least two weeks; and Rome is shutting down all its Catholic churches for the first time ever. (Big news on the virus front Thursday in the showbiz and sports worlds, too.)

