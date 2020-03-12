 
NHL, MLS Suspend Seasons, MLB May Follow

As a second NBA player tests positive for coronavirus
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 12, 2020 1:24 PM CDT

(Newser) – First, the NCAA shut down March Madness to fans, then the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Now, a second NBA player has tested positive, two more leagues are suspending their seasons and a third is expected to be next, the PGA and NASCAR are barring fans... We run down the latest virus-related developments in the sports world:

  • Hockey: The National Hockey League is pausing the 2019-20 season beginning with Thursday's games, the NHL announced in a statement. "Given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms [with the NBA] and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point—it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time," says the statement, which adds that the " goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup." Teams generally have about a dozen regular-season games left; the playoffs were set to begin April 6.
  • Soccer: Major League Soccer is suspending the 2020 season for 30 days, effective immediately, the MLS said in a statement Thursday. "At the appropriate time, the league and clubs will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season and update the status of league events," it says. US Soccer also announced Thursday that all men's and women's national team matches for March and April were being called off.

