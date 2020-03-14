Only One Restaurant's Stock Is Up From Last Year

(Newser) – The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the globe, and restaurants are nervously keeping an eye on things as more people hole up at home to practice social distancing. One chain in particular, though, has been doing so well that it's "making analysts nervous," per MarketWatch. That's Domino's, which CNBC reports is the only restaurant whose stock—which has a market value of $12.3 billion—is trading positively so far in 2020, up nearly 8%. The apparent reason for being an anomaly among eateries: the coronavirus itself.

"In this situation we're in, the delivery-based business is obviously a more favorable narrative relative to others in the restaurant industry," a Cowen analyst says. CNBC notes Domino's has been doing well despite heavy competition from food delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash. The chain won't totally escape the virus fallout, however: As sporting events are canceled, Domino's will lose out on sales it typically makes with event-themed promotions, like half-off pizzas during March Madness. (Read more Domino's Pizza stories.)

