(Newser) – The trial of Robert Durst has become another coronavirus casualty. Los Angeles County Superior Court Mark E. Windham says the murder trial of the real estate heir will be adjourned until at least April 6. The superior court's presiding judge said Sunday that new civil and criminal trials will be put off for at least 30 days and judges in trials underway could either postpone proceedings or declare a mistrial, the Los Angeles Times reports. Before he decided on postponement, Windham came up with a plan to have jurors sit one seat apart in the gallery to prevent virus transmission, reports the AP. Durst's trial, which is expected to last for five months, had been underway for six days. He is accused of killing his friend Susan Berman in 2000 because she knew too much about his murder of his wife in 1982. Durst denies both murders. (Read more Robert Durst stories.)