Biden Commits to Female Running Mate

In a debate dominated by discussion of the coronavirus outbreak, Joe Biden promised to pick a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. "I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,' the former vice president said. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow." Sanders declined to make the same promise, but he said he would "in all likelihood" pick a female running mate, ABC reports. Sanders said the most important thing would be to pick a fellow progressive as his running mate, "but there are progressive women out there." Biden also promised to nominate an African-American woman to the Supreme Court for the first time, Politico reports. Andrew Yang, who endorsed Biden after Super Tuesday, tweeted that he liked that Biden had committed to a woman as VP, "but he didn't mention that to me when we spoke."