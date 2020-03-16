 
X

Biden Commits to Female Running Mate

Sanders said he will do the same 'in all likelihood'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2020 10:14 PM CDT

(Newser) – In a debate dominated by discussion of the coronavirus outbreak, Joe Biden promised to pick a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee. "I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,' the former vice president said. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow." Sanders declined to make the same promise, but he said he would "in all likelihood" pick a female running mate, ABC reports. Sanders said the most important thing would be to pick a fellow progressive as his running mate, "but there are progressive women out there." Biden also promised to nominate an African-American woman to the Supreme Court for the first time, Politico reports. Andrew Yang, who endorsed Biden after Super Tuesday, tweeted that he liked that Biden had committed to a woman as VP, "but he didn't mention that to me when we spoke." (Read more Democratic debate stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.