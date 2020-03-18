(Newser) – Like almost every other part of daily American life, late-night TV has been sent into a tailspin, though its hosts seem to have settled into their work-at-home routines. Today notes that even though most late-night programs have put production on hold, several hosts posted their monologues online Tuesday, keeping the laughs coming during a nerve-wracking time. Escape the turmoil for a few minutes with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon:

Just because the remnants of his Late Show took place Tuesday around a super-chill fire pit, don't think Colbert is letting up on President Trump over the pandemic, Mashable reports. "Even as cases mounted, he said it was under control," Colbert said. "He told us to relax. He said warnings about it were a Democratic hoax. He said infection rate would go to zero. He said it would miraculously go away on its own. Now that things are undeniably bad, he has a new strategy—and it's his same old strategy." He had a message for the president: "You don't get to do that! Everything you ever said is on camera, or on Twitter. You can't gaslight us."