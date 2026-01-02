Mickey Rourke Launches GoFundMe to Raise Rent Money

Mickey Rourke's latest drama isn't on a movie set—it's in landlord-tenant court. The 73-year-old actor is facing eviction from his Los Angeles rental after allegedly falling tens of thousands of dollars behind on rent payments, according to a complaint filed in LA Superior Court. Court records say Rourke was served a three-day notice on Dec. 18 to pay what he owed or leave the property and did neither, the Los Angeles Times reports. At that point, his unpaid rent totaled $59,100, the filing states. Rourke signed a lease in March for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home at $5,200 a month, later bumped to $7,000, according to the documents.

Mickey Rourke is turning to crowdfunding as he faces eviction. A friend and member of the actor's management team launched a GoFundMe campaign Sunday, with Rourke's approval, per the Hollywood Reporter . "Mickey is facing a very real and urgent situation: the threat of eviction from his home. This fundraiser is being created with Mickey's full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening," reads the campaign, which has a goal of raising $100,000. As of this writing, more than $47,000 had been donated.

The house, a 1920s Spanish-style bungalow once said to have hosted novelist Raymond Chandler, is owned by Eric Goldie, who is asking the court for back rent, attorney fees, and damages. He also wants the rental agreement forfeited, People reports. Lawyers for Goldie were not available for comment, and a representative for Rourke did not respond to media inquiries. The former boxer, born Philip Andre Rourke Jr., was a rising star in the 1980s with roles in Diner, Rumble Fish, 9½ Weeks, and The Pope of Greenwich Village, before his career imploded amid personal turmoil. "I lost everything. My house, my wife, my credibility, my career," he told the Times in 2008. He mounted a major comeback with Sin City in 2005 and The Wrestler in 2008, which brought him an Oscar nomination and won him a Golden Globe.

More recently, Rourke's public profile has included a short-lived stint on Celebrity Big Brother UK, which he left after producers cited "inappropriate language" and "unacceptable behavior"; his manager has said he is pursuing legal action over what she called a pay dispute and public humiliation. "There's no question that when Big Brother booked Mickey Rourke, they were fully aware of both his public persona and how it aligned with his Hollywood rebel image," she said in a statement at the time, noting the show knew that Rourke's inclusion on the show would be "explosive, controversial and attention-grabbing—and that's exactly what they got, and more." He rented the bungalow around the same time he left the show, Fox News reports.