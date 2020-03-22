Sen. Rand Paul: I've Got the Coronavirus

(Newser) – Sen. Rand Paul said Sunday he's got the coronavirus, making him the third member of Congress to test positive. But the Republican from Kentucky says he's feeling fine under quarantine, USA Today reports. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events," per a statement on his Twitter feed. "He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person." The statement also says Paul's DC office has been running remotely for 10 days, so staff has hardly been in contact with the infected senator.

But Paul was on Capitol Hill last week, and could have spread the virus. Two other lawmakers tested positive last week, Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla) and Ben McAdams (D-Utah), while many others who worry they might be infected are now self-isolating. Outside the political arena, Billboard reports that opera star Placido Domingo has also tested positive. "My Family and I are all in self isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary," he writes on Facebook. "Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore deciding to get tested and the result came back positive. I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

