Your $1.2K Check May Be Very Close

(Newser) – After a day of anger and insults, a bipartisan Senate deal on a massive economic stimulus bill could be announced as early as Tuesday morning. Negotiations finished shortly before midnight without a deal, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they were very close to reaching one, the Washington Post reports. President Trump told reporters that "they have to get together and just stop with the partisan politics, and I think that’s happening." Earlier, he blamed Nancy Pelosi for the delay, tweeting: "The Democrats want the Virus to win? They are asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies. They want Open Borders & Green New Deal. Republicans shouldn’t agree!"

Democrats blocked the deal in the Senate on Sunday and Monday, saying there would be too little oversight of how companies received funds. Both sides have complained about partisan add-ons to the bill, but Schumer said Monday night that only "a few little differences" remain. The package, expected to be worth around $2 trillion, will likely include direct payments of $1,200 to many Americans and hundreds of billions of dollars for small businesses and for industries hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Sources tell the Hill that the agreement will also include $100 billion for hospitals. "I'm pleased that our two main issues, workers first and a Marshall Plan for hospitals, are very strongly in the bill," Schumer said early Tuesday. (Read more economic stimulus package stories.)

