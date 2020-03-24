Michelle Obama: Isolation Offers 'Important' Lesson

(Newser) – Her show is on hiatus but Ellen DeGeneres is still interviewing celebrities, now from the comfort of her couch in Santa Barbara. Last week, she called up Adam Levine, followed by Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, confessing that she was "so bored," per HuffPost. Then on Monday she touched base with Michelle Obama, who said her family was "healthy and safe" at home. College students Sasha and Malia are "off in their respective rooms doing their online classes" and Barack is "on a conference call," Obama said. "We're just trying to structure our days." It's not all work and no play, however. "We've also got a little Netflix and chillin' happening," Michelle said, per HuffPost.

But the self-isolation triggered by the spread of COVID-19 has "forced us to … have real conversations" and "figure out how to keep ourselves occupied without just TV or computers," the former first lady said, per People. "This is like no other time in history—particularly for our kids who are so used to being occupied and stimulated all of the time." DeGeneres, who challenged Obama to a charity planking competition over Zoom, said it was "a time for all of us to reflect on what's important and try to be creative." "It's a good exercise in reminding us that we just don't need a lot of the stuff that we have," added Obama. It's an "important lesson" to "be grateful for what you have and be ready to share it when the time comes."


