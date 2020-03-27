(Newser) – Kaitlyn Watson has been out of school for nearly two weeks due to the closures spurred by the coronavirus. But the Michigan high school senior has still been working her shifts at the Culver's fast-food drive-thru, and recently she waited on her best customer ever. That customer, per CBS News, was Michelle Floering, the secondary principal at Kaitlyn's school, Grand Traverse Academy. She'd driven over not just to order some custard, but to make a "huge announcement" to Kaitlyn. Floering can be seen in a video of the event pulling up to the drive-thru window and asking the young man working the window to get Kaitlyn. When Kaitlyn arrives at the window, Floering drops her stunner.

"So, I got you on camera because I want to announce something to you today," Floering says. "You are GTA's 2020 class valedictorian!" "I am?" replies an exuberant Kaitlyn. "Oh, my gosh! Thank you so much. I'm so excited!" Floering then tells the "drive-thru valedictorian" (ABC's new title for the teen) that "I know we have to stay 6 feet away, so I can't, like, give you a hug, but congratulations. Well deserved!" Per People, Floering also shared the video on her Facebook page. "Something to celebrate!!" she wrote. WTHR notes that Michigan's schools are closed through at least April 13. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

