Britain's Boris Johnson Tests Positive

(Newser) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be self-isolating for the near future, reports NPR. In a video, the 55-year-old said he has "mild symptoms" of a persistent cough and a temperature but is otherwise OK. He said he will keep working from home at 10 Downing Street. "I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said. It's not clear whether Johnson's pregnant fiance, Carrie Symonds, is still at the Downing Street residence as well, notes NBC News. The two announced their engagement and pregnancy about a month ago.

If Johnson gets to the point where he could no longer work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would step in, writes Laura Kuenssberg of the BBC. She notes that as recently as last Thursday, Johnson was appearing at press conferences in close proximity to the nation's top medical experts leading the British response. Since then, the press conferences have taken place online. The number of confirmed cases in the UK rose Thursday to 11,658 from 9,529 on Wednesday, and the number of deaths rose by 115 to 578. (Earlier this week, Johnson ordered Britons to stay home after voluntary guidelines were disregarded by many.)

