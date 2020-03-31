Uproar After Influencer Flees NYC in RV

(Newser) – A popular New York City parenting blogger and social media influencer decided she couldn't handle an indefinite period of quarantine in her Upper West Side home with her husband and five kids, so the family rented an RV and got the heck out of town Friday—just one day before the CDC issued a domestic travel advisory asking residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut not to travel anywhere for 14 days unless it was essential. Naomi Davis (who blogs as "Love Taza") and her family planned to make their way "out west." Let's just say their decision is not going over well amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for which NYC is an epicenter. Vanity Fair notes she's just one of many from NYC's "vacation set" fleeing the city despite the CDC's warning. In explaining the decision to her followers, Davis said the family had been "diligent about social distancing and self-quarantining" for the two weeks prior to their exiting the state.

And, she explained, they rented the RV in order to avoid having to be in contact with people at hotels or restaurants during their trip. "Hopefully a little change of apartment scenery will be just what we need - for everyone’s physical health, for my headspace which is spiraling lately - and for our kids’ own mental health," she wrote. BuzzFeed rounds up many critical responses and talks to a public health expert who says the plan is "highly irresponsible" and "not safe at all." After Davis' Instagram post announcing the RV plan, she responded to the backlash in her Instagram stories Monday saying they were about to arrive at the location where they would be quarantining for the next few weeks, and promised they would not be going out during that time. It's not clear where they are, but Deseret News notes she's a Utah native. Davis has deals with brands including Target and Godiva, and some critics threatened to urge her sponsors to drop her. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

