Health / Chris Cuomo Chris Cuomo Details His Scary Symptoms CNN anchor chipped a tooth during severe shivers By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Apr 2, 2020 10:05 AM CDT Copied 26 comments A May 15, 2019, photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)A May 15, 2019, photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Newser) – CNN's Chris Cuomo revealed this week that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but he's continuing to anchor his 9pm ET show from his basement. On Wednesday night, he talked about his symptoms with the network's medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta. Some of the details, via Today.com and People: "I've never had anything like it," he said. "I've never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time and the body aches and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it." "This virus came at me, I've never seen anything like it, OK?" he said. "So I've had a fever, you've had a fever, right? But 102, 103, 103-plus, that wouldn't quit. It was like somebody was beating me like a pinata. I was shivering so much that ... I chipped my tooth. They call them the rigors." "So the sun comes up, I'm awake—I was up all night. I'm telling you, I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me," he continued, referring to Mario Cuomo, former New York governor, who died in 2015. "I was seeing people from college, people I haven't seen in forever. It was freaky, what I lived through, and it may happen again tonight." "You know, I get it now," he said. "And if you match that with chest constriction and people can't breathe, I totally get why we're losing so many people and why our hospitals are so crowded." See video of Cuomo talking about his illness here, but also strongly urging people to stay home. This video includes a clip of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, talking about his younger brother.