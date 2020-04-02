(Newser) – CNN's Chris Cuomo revealed this week that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but he's continuing to anchor his 9pm ET show from his basement. On Wednesday night, he talked about his symptoms with the network's medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta. Some of the details, via Today.com and People:

"I've never had anything like it," he said. "I've never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time and the body aches and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it."

"This virus came at me, I've never seen anything like it, OK?" he said. "So I've had a fever, you've had a fever, right? But 102, 103, 103-plus, that wouldn't quit. It was like somebody was beating me like a pinata. I was shivering so much that ... I chipped my tooth. They call them the rigors."

