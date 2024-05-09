US / Trump hush money trial 'You Made All This Up, Right?' Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump attorney as she concludes testimony By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted May 9, 2024 1:02 PM CDT Copied Stormy Daniels testifies in Manhattan criminal court Thursday, May 9, 2024, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) See 1 more photo Stormy Daniels has concluded her testimony in Donald Trump's hush-money trial, and Thursday brought more sharp exchanges between her and a defense lawyer attempting to undermine her credibility. "You made all this up, right?" asked Trump lawyer Susan Necheles, referring to Daniels' account of a sexual encounter with the former president back in 2006. "No," Daniels responded, per the New York Times. "You have a lot of experience making (up) phony stories about sex," Necheles said at one point, a reference to Daniels' career as an actress in adult films. "Wow. That's not how I would put it," replied Daniels, per NBC News. "The sex in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room." Daniels also told the court she never directly spoke to Trump about the $130,000 payment she received from Michael Cohen to keep quiet about the alleged tryst. "You have no personal knowledge about his involvement in that transaction or what he did or didn't do," Necheles asked, per the AP. "Not directly, no," Daniels responded. Trump's defense has been making the case that the former president was not involved in the payment. Prosecutors say he illegally covered it up during his 2016 campaign. Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked Daniels whether telling the truth about Trump has been, on balance, positive or negative for her. "Negative," Daniels replied, and she appeared to choke up, per the Times. Later Thursday, Trump's lawyers plan to renew their call for a mistrial based on Daniels' testimony, reports the Washington Post. (More Trump hush money trial stories.) See 1 more photo Report an error