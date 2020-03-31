(Newser) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has emerged as a prominent voice in managing the coronavirus outbreak. Now the disease just hit much closer to home. His younger brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has tested positive for COVID-19, reports the Hill. The younger Cuomo, 49, tweeted the news Tuesday. CNN reports that he's feeling well enough to continue anchoring his 9pm ET show, albeit from home. Chris Cuomo has frequently interviewed his governor brother on the show, though not in person of late. "You've always been the meatball of the family," the governor teased him Monday night. (See the banter here.)

In his tweet, Chris Cuomo said he got tested because he'd been exposed to people in recent days who tested positive themselves. He also had chills, fever, and shortness of breath. "I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he wrote. "That would make me feel worse than this illness!" He and his wife have three children. Cuomo will do his show from self-quarantine in his basement. "We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!" he wrote. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

