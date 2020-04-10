Berlusconi Seeking Buyer for Superyacht

(Newser) – Looking to escape the coronavirus in style? This option will cost a mere $11 million. The "first-class" superyacht Morning Glory—complete with five suites, a formal dining area, spiral staircase, marble fireplace, and sprawling decks—is being sold by the former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, per CNN. The media tycoon bought the 158-foot-vessel built by Italian shipyard Perini Navi two decades ago from another media tycoon, Rupert Murdoch, who commissioned it in 1985. Murdoch even married his third wife, Wendy Deng, onboard in New York Harbor in 1999, reports Robb Report. The yacht sold for $7.2 million that year and has since been refitted twice. (Just don't tweet about it like David Geffen.)