David Geffen's Self-Isolation Yacht Post Not Going Over Well

(Newser) – Life in the time of social distancing and self-isolation is difficult. Perhaps no one knows this better than billionaire media mogul David Geffen, who is currently suffering through the ordeal of quarantine aboard his $590 million, 454-foot mega-yacht. He posted a picture of said yacht anchored in the Caribbean Sea to Instagram on Saturday along with the caption, "Sunset last night … isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe." To say the post didn't go over well (except with celebrity friends including Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife Wendi, who responded with a series of heart-eye emojis) would be an understatement. Geffen's Instagram account appears to have been deleted after the uproar the post caused, per News.com.au, but you can still see the post thanks to screenshots and Twitter.

As the Guardian reports, commenters were calling Geffen, 77, things like "tone deaf," "out of touch," and "elitist," with one pointing out that behavior like this could have something to do with why there has been speculation Carly Simon's "You're So Vain" is about him. Forbes notes that the "Rising Sun" yacht "has been a beacon for the world’s elite since Geffen began sailing on it 13 years ago." Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Lloyd Blankfein, Jeff Bezos, Bruce Springsteen, and Barack and Michelle Obama have all spent time on it. TMZ's take: "Fact is, Geffen's been filthy rich so long, he probably only thinks of his famous and wealthy friends looking at his IG—and forgets there are 7 billion other aggressively-less-wealthy people who will eventually see it too." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

